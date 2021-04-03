Melancon earned the save against Arizona on Friday, pitching one scoreless inning and allowing one hit while striking out one.

There was some question heading into the campaign about who would get the ball for the Padres in the ninth inning, but manager Jayce Tingler has all but erased that mystery by going to Melancon with the team's first two save chances. For his part, the right-hander has found success in both opportunities, converting on both chances and allowing only one hit over two frames. San Diego has plenty of options if Melancon should eventually falter, but for now the veteran appears to be the first choice for save chances for a Padres team expected to win many games.