Melancon is among the candidates to close for the Padres this season, but manager Jayce Tingler has not yet settled on how the back end of the bullpen will shape up, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

Melancon brings plenty of closing experience with him to San Diego -- he has saved 205 games in his MLB career and tied for seventh in the league with 11 saves last season. That said, the Padres have other intriguing ninth-inning options, including former big-league closers Emilio Pagan and Keone Kela in addition to Drew Pomeranz, who briefly and effectively filled in as the team's closer last year. It remains to be seen how the mix of arms will shake out in terms of roles, and manager Jayce Tingler has not yet decided whether any single pitcher will be handed exclusive ninth-inning duties, stating, "Are we open to a committee? Open to matchups? We are. We'd love to come out of here saying this is our ninth-inning guy and move forward. This early, I'm not interested in giving anyone that title. Sometimes, the key outs are in the seventh or eighth."