Melancon recorded his league-high 21st save of the season Sunday against the Reds after walking and striking out a batter in a scoreless ninth.

Melancon issued a two-out walk but was able to take care of Jesse Winker to end the game. The 36-year-old has put together a pair of scoreless outings after a horrible blown save Thursday night in the series opener. He owns a 1.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB over 31 innings and is a key reason why the Padres are right in the thick of things in the NL West.