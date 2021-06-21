Melancon recorded his league-high 21st save of the season Sunday against the Reds after walking and striking out a batter in a scoreless ninth.
Melancon issued a two-out walk but was able to take care of Jesse Winker to end the game. The 36-year-old has put together a pair of scoreless outings after a horrible blown save Thursday night in the series opener. He owns a 1.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB over 31 innings and is a key reason why the Padres are right in the thick of things in the NL West.
More News
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: Records 20th save•
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: Rare misstep Thursday•
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: Earns save against Mets•
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: Bounces back, notches save•
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: Blows second straight save chance•
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: Earns victory despite wild outing•