Melancon allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 7-5 win over Cincinnati.

Melancon bounced back from a blown save Thursday with an effective outing Saturday. San Diego's closer is now 20-for-23 in save chances, although all three of his blown saves have come in his last eight outings. He's still pitched to a solid 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB across 30 innings this year.