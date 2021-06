Melancon did not allow a baserunner and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Reds.

Melancon was handed only a one-run lead, though he had no issue locking down his 25th save of the season. In addition to his strikeout, he also generated two groundball outs to retire Shogo Akiyama, Tucker Barnhart and Jonathan India in order. Melancon has been stellar all season, highlighted by a 1.80 ERA and and 30 strikeouts across 35 innings.