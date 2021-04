Melancon notched his seventh save of the season after striking out the side Thursday against the Dodgers.

Melancon entered the game in the ninth with a 3-2 lead and was absolutely dominant -- he struck out Luke Raley, Austin Barnes and Mookie Betts while tossing 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes. One of the top relievers in the game, Melancon has gone 7-for-7 in save opportunities this season and has allowed just one earned run in nine appearances to date.