Melancon earned the save Friday against the Giants, pitching a perfect inning and notching two strikeouts.
Melancon breezed through three batters in the ninth inning, tossing 10 of 13 pitches for strikes and collecting a pair of strikeouts. The veteran has a stranglehold on the closer position in San Diego due to an outstanding start to the campaign during which he has gone 9-for-9 in save opportunities and allowed only one run over 13 innings. Melancon has also racked up a superb 14:1 K:BB while allowing only four hits.