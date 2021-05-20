Melancon didn't allow a baserunner and had zero strikeouts during the ninth inning to earn the save during Wednesday's 3-0 win against Colorado.

The veteran right-hander was handed a three-run cushion and retired the side in order with little fanfare. Melancon has converted all 15 save opportunities with a 0.87 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 20.2 innings this season.