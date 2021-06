Melancon registered a save Tuesday against the Dodgers despite allowing one run on two hits across one inning,

Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with a two-run lead and while he allowed a home run against pinch hitter Austin Barnes, he still slammed the door en route to his 22nd save of the campaign. The veteran has gone 22-for-25 in save chances this season and owns an excellent 1.97 ERA across 32 innings (31 appearances).