Melancon fired a perfect ninth inning Tuesday against the Nationals to protect a three-run lead and record his 26th save of the year.

Melancon sent the Nationals' hitters down on just eight pitches, getting each one of them out on weak contact. It was a great bounceback performance from the 36-year-old after he was shelled for two runs in a blown save against the Reds his last time out. He owns a 2.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB over 36.2 innings and has converted 26 of his 30 save chances so far this season.