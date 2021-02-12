Melancon signed with the Padres on Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. The 35-year-old may not be the pitcher he was at his peak, when he cruised to a 1.80 ERA and saved 147 games over a four-year stretch from 2013 to 2016, but he can still help a contender like the Padres. He saved 11 games for the Braves last season while posting a 2.78 ERA, though his 14.7 percent strikeout rate was worryingly low for a high-leverage reliever. That lack of whiffs also means he's unlikely to have much fantasy value if he's not closing games, though it's entirely possible he beats out the likes of Drew Pomeranz and Emilio Pagan to become the Padres' top option in the ninth inning.