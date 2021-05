Melancon went 0.2 innings with no runs, hits or walks and two strikeouts to secure his 16th save in San Diego's 6-4 win against Seattle on Saturday.

San Diego entered the ninth with a four-run lead but reliever Austin Adams allowed two base runners and a run which necessitated Melancon's services. A throwaway from Melancon himself enabled another run to score but the MLB saves leader whiffed both Mariners he faced to lock down the Padres' victory. He remains an elite option.