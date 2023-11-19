McCoy signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday, which includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
McCoy made his big-league debut with Toronto in 2023 but played in just six games, spending most of the campaign at the Triple-A level. He'll likely serve as organizational infield depth for San Diego in 2024.
