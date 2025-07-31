The Padres acquired Miller and JP Sears from the Athletics on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Leo De Vries is the headliner going to the Athletics, and the Padres will send three pitchers to the A's, as well. With Miller poised to take over as the Padres' closer, incumbent closer Robert Suarez is expected to be traded. Miller has collected a 3.76 ERA and 59:18 K:BB over 38.1 innings this season for the Athletics and is under team control through 2029.