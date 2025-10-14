Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said Tuesday that the team will discuss in the coming weeks whether Miller will remain in the bullpen or move into the starting rotation next season, 97.3 The Fan reports.

Miller has been a full-time reliever the last two seasons and has been arguably the best bullpen arm in the game during that span, collecting a 2.56 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 43.1 percent strikeout rate over 115 regular-season appearances. If the Padres elect to keep him in a relief role, he would likely take over as closer, as incumbent Robert Suarez is expected to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract and become a free agent. However, Miller has past experience as a starter and the club could try him in that role, particularly if it loses both Dylan Cease and Michael King in free agency.