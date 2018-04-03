Padres' Mason Thompson: Begins season at Low-A
Thompson (shoulder) is listed on Low-A Fort Wayne's roster to start the 2018 season.
Thompson suffered a shoulder injury in late July of last season, but should be ready to go for the upcoming campaign. He appeared in just seven games in 2017 for Fort Wayne, allowing 14 runs on 23 hits while striking out 28 across 27.0 innings. Thompson will hope to stay healthy and see more action in 2018.
