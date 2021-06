The Padres recalled Thompson from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Sunday's game against the Reds, MLB.com reports.

San Diego brought up Thompson and Nick Ramirez from Triple-A ahead of the series finale to provide some fresh arms after the team opted for a bullpen day in Saturday's 7-5 win. Thompson supplied a 5.89 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 18.1 innings at El Paso, so he likely won't be counted on for high-leverage work in his first stint in the big leagues.