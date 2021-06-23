Thompson was credited with a hold in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers. He faced two batters, walking one and retiring the other on a fielder's choice.

The 23-year-old was summoned in a high-leverage situation in first MLB outing, coming into the game in the eighth inning with a runner on first base and San Diego holding a two-run lead. He threw a wild pitch and then walked Max Muncy but got out of the inning by retiring AJ Pollock on a fielder's choice grounder. Thompson's 5.89 ERA and 1.33 WHIP this season at the Triple-A level aren't particularly impressive, so it would be a surprise if he's given consistent high-leverage opportunities with the big club despite Tuesday's successful debut.