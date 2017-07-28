Thompson was placed on the disabled list with Low-A Fort Wayne due to shoulder inflammation, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

No word on the severity of the issue has come forth, so a timetable for his return is tough to gauge, especially given how liberally minor league squads use the disabled list since it only requires a minimum seven-day stay. Prior to the injury, Thompson produced a 4.67 ERA and a 28:12 K:BB in seven starts (27 innings) for the TinCaps.