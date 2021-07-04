Thompson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 23-year-old was added to the big-league roster June 20 and appeared in four games during his first taste of the majors. Thompson will head back to Triple-A after giving up a run on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk over three frames.
