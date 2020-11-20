site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-mason-thompson-shielded-from-rule-5-draft | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Mason Thompson: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 20, 2020
at
6:05 pm ET 1 min read
Thompson's contract was selected by the Padres on Friday.
The move prevents Thompson from being selected in the Rule 5 draft. Whether or not he would have been chosen is unclear, as he's only thrown 22.1 innings above Low-A ball, struggling to a 7.66 ERA and a 22:19 K:BB for High-A Lake Elsinore in 2019.
More News
04/03/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
07/28/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
05/22/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read