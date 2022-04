Beaty will start in right field and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Reds.

After going hitless in four plate appearances during Wednesday's 8-5 win, Beaty will pick up a second straight start in right field in place of the injured Wil Myers (fingers). If Myers' right thumb and index finger end up forcing him to the injured list, the lefty-hitting Beaty would likely occupy the larger side of a platoon in right field.