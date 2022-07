Beaty (shoulder) began a minor-league rehab assignment July 4 and has gone 2-for-15 with three walks across six games between the Padres' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and Triple-A El Paso.

Beaty hasn't played since Sunday, but it's unclear if he's part of the Padres' taxi squad in Colorado or if he was pulled off the rehab assignment after aggravating his left shoulder injury. The 29-year-old is on the 60-day injured list and hasn't seen game action for the big club since May 7.