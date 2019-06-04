Padres' Matt Brash: Popped by San Diego in fourth round
The Padres have selected Brash with the No. 113 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A small-school product out of Niagara, Brash earned MAAC Pitcher of the Year honors after posting a 2.43 ERA and 121:29 K:BB in 85 innings during his junior season. The 6-foot-1 right-hander typically works in the 90-to-95 mile-per-hour range and counts his slider as his best offering. Brash's secondary offerings aren't held in as high esteem, however, so he could ultimately be destined for the bullpen. San Diego will presumably first look to develop him as a starter when he begins his professional career.
