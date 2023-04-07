Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

Carpenter's lone hit of the game was a big one, as his three-run homer off Spencer Strider in the third inning gave San Diego its first lead. The long ball was the veteran's first as a Padre, and it gave him six RBI through six games this season. Carpenter has posted a .250/.400/.500 slash line over 20 plate appearances as the team's primary DH.