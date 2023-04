Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's victory over Colorado. He also walked.

Carpenter doubled home Jake Cronenworth and Juan Soto to give the Padres a 4-0 lead in the second inning. The 37-year-old Carpenter has already driven in three runs in 2023, and he should continue to see plenty of playing time against right-handed pitching as the designated hitter.