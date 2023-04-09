Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
With Atlanta bringing rookie southpaw Dylan Dodd to the hill Sunday, the lefty-hitting Carpenter will hit the bench for the second time in the series. Carpenter's platoon mate, Nelson Cruz, will replace him as the Friars' designated hitter.
More News
-
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Belts first long ball of season•
-
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Another start versus righty•
-
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Out of lineup versus lefty•
-
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Doubles home pair of runs•
-
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Sitting versus lefty•