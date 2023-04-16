Carpenter is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Brewers, Annie Heilbrunn of Bally Sports San Diego reports.

Carpenter is 1-for-13 with two walks and seven strikeouts in his past five contests and will sit Sunday for the third time in San Diego's past four games, though it's worth noting the Brewers are throwing left-hander Wade Miley, which would normally be cause for Carpenter to start the game on the bench anyway. Nelson Cruz will make another start at designated hitter, batting cleanup.