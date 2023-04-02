Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
With a southpaw (Austin Gomber) on the bump for Colorado, the lefty-hitting Matt Carpenter will cede his spot in the starting nine to the righty-hitting Nelson Cruz. The two veterans are expected to form a platoon at designated hitter for the foreseeable future unless one separates himself from the other from a performance standpoint.
