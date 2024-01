Festa signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training.

Festa pitched in parts of four seasons for the Mariners before being DFA'd in August, accumulating a 4.32 career ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 93.2 total innings. He'll get a chance to make the Padres' Opening Day roster, though his role likely caps out as a middle reliever.