Strahm (ribs) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Rockies.

As expected, Strahm is set to rejoin the rotation after a minimum stay on the 10-day injured list with a rib injury. The left-hander posted a 4.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 56:11 K:BB in 11 starts (60.1 innings) prior to landing on the shelf. Robert Stock was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.