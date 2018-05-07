Strahm (knee) was activated from the disabled list Monday.

The southpaw had been on the DL since the beginning of the season due to knee surgery he underwent in July. Now that he's back with the Padres, Strahm will act as a long reliever. To make room for him on the active roster, Kazuhisa Makita was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

