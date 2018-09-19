Padres' Matt Strahm: Could start next year
Strahm will be given the chance to compete for a rotation spot in spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. "I'm showing up to camp as a starter," Strahm said. "I'm going to come in, hopefully get an opportunity to compete for one of those five spots. As soon as October 1 hits, I'm preparing myself as a starter.""
He was treated with kid gloves this year -- his first season back from Tommy John surgery -- but he has the stuff to start, and it sounds like the Padres will turn him loose in 2019. His catcher, Austin Hedges, says Strahm has four plus pitches. However, he hasn't been able to fully take advantage of that impressive arsenal out of the bullpen, as he typically can get through an inning or two by just relying on his mid-90s fastball and wipeout slider. A 6-foot-3 southpaw who turns 27 this offseason, Strahm has logged a 2.03 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 57.2 innings this season, so the Padres know they have an elite reliever on their hands as a fallback option. If he makes the rotation out of camp, he could surpass 100 innings for the first time since 2016. Strahm flies a little under the radar, but could make for an excellent speculative play at the end of drafts next spring.
