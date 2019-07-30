Padres' Matt Strahm: Dominant since joining bullpen
Strahm has allowed one run while posting an 11:1 K:BB in 8.1 innings over his six appearances since joining San Diego's bullpen.
The lone run Strahm allowed came via the long ball, which proved to be a major hindrance to his success during his time in the rotation earlier this season. Strahm's home-run problems should generally be a lesser concern while he works out of the bullpen, as the shorter spurts won't force him to be as reliant on his fastball, which has been his weakest offering by far this season in terms of pitch value. The Padres haven't made major use of Strahm in higher-leverage spots yet, but he could gain more prominence the bullpen if the team parts ways with Kirby Yates or Craig Stammen prior to Wednesday's deadline.
