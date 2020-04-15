Strahm could be a starter in the future, but he's expected to come out of the bullpen during the 2020 campaign, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

Strahm has stated his desire to be a starter and has performed in that role 24 times in his big-league career. However, he was more effective in relief last season, and the Padres' fifth starting spot for 2020 looks to be a battle between Joey Lucchesi and Cal Quantrill. Though manager Jayce Tingler indicated early in spring training that Strahm could have a future as a starter, he appears to be firmly locked into a bullpen role for the time being.