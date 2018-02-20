Padres' Matt Strahm: Drawing buzz early in camp
Strahm has impressed the Padres' brass in his bullpen sessions early on during spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Shipped to San Diego last July in a deal that sent three pitchers to the Royals, Strahm is still awaiting his Padres debut after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon prior to the deal. As a 6-foot-3 left-hander with a fastball that sits around the mid-90s and a plus curveball, Strahm possesses perhaps the most intriguing skills among the Padres pitchers competing for back-end rotation spots. He'll probably need to turn in a few productive outings in the Cactus League to secure a starting job, but if relegated to the bullpen to begin the year, Strahm could quickly settle into a key setup role.
More News
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...