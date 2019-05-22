Strahm (2-3) completed six innings Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits to earn the win over Arizona. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.

As promised by Manager Andy Green last week, Strahm's pitch count was monitored closely -- he was removed after throwing only 69 pitches. Still, he was efficient enough to earn his second victory of the season, limiting the scoring to only a pair of solo home runs. Despite the ho-hum record, Strahm has pitched well in his first full season as a starter, compiling a 3.06 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in his nine outings. He'll have a tough road game Monday against the Yankees in his next scheduled start.