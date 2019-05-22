Padres' Matt Strahm: Earns second win
Strahm (2-3) completed six innings Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits to earn the win over Arizona. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.
As promised by Manager Andy Green last week, Strahm's pitch count was monitored closely -- he was removed after throwing only 69 pitches. Still, he was efficient enough to earn his second victory of the season, limiting the scoring to only a pair of solo home runs. Despite the ho-hum record, Strahm has pitched well in his first full season as a starter, compiling a 3.06 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in his nine outings. He'll have a tough road game Monday against the Yankees in his next scheduled start.
More News
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Pitch count will be monitored•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Gets no support in loss•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Takes no-decision in quality start•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Wins against Braves•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Likely to make next start Thursday•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...