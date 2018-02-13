Strahm (knee) will not have any restrictions during spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Strahm underwent season-ending knee surgery last July shortly before being acquired by the Padres. While he'll be fully healthy heading into spring training, the Padres will still likely manage his workload early on as he eases back into things. The 26-year-old southpaw, who posted a 5.45 ERA and 37:22 K:BB across 34.2 innings last season, should compete for one of the team's final rotation spots this spring.