Strahm allowed one run on two hits while striking out five over eight innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Friday. He did not issue a walk.

The lefty served up a homer to Eugenio Suarez in the first but was masterful after that, allowing only one batter to reach (on a softly-hit infield single) over his final seven frames. Strahm completed his eight innings on just 87 pitches, 62 of which went for strikes. After a rocky 2019 debut, Strahm has now gone 18 innings with just two earned runs allowed with an 11:2 K:BB over his last three starts. He will look to keep it going next weekend in Washington.