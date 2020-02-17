Strahm will fill a bullpen role with the Padres this season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Strahm pitched 46 games for San Diego in 2019, making 30 appearances in relief. He posted a 3.27 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .246 average in that role, and the Padres will look to him for similar production in 2020. Per Cassavell, Strahm is likely to work in a long-relief role, regularly pitching two or three innings.