Padres' Matt Strahm: Falls to 0-2
Strahm (0-2) got the loss against the Cardinals on Sunday, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over five innings, striking out two and walking two as the Padres fell 4-1.
It was a solid rebound outing for Strahm, who was roughed up by the Diamondbacks for five earned in just 2.2 innings in his last start. He was unlucky not to find himself in line for his first win of the season, as his teammates only provided him with one run of support on the afternoon. The left-hander is scheduled to take the mound next against Arizona on Friday.
