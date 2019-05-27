Strahm (2-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Monday, giving up three earned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out 10 and walking three in the Padres' 5-2 defeat.

Strahm gave up all three of his earned runs in the second inning, but he rebounded for a quality start that also marked his first double-digit strikeout effort of the season. He didn't get the win in this contest, but Strahm has been pitching very well as he hasn't given up more than three earned in any of his starts since he was tagged for five runs by the Diamondbacks on April 1. The strong run leaves him with a 3.21 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and a 51:11 K:BB through 56 innings.