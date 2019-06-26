Strahm (3-6) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits over six innings while striking out nine in a 10-5 victory over the Orioles.

The southpaw did serve up two homers -- the sixth straight start in which he's done so -- but the Padres supported him with five of their own. Strahm will carry a 4.94 ERA, backed by an ugly 1.93 HR/9, and 71:16 K:BB through 74.2 innings into his next outing Tuesday, at home against the Giants.