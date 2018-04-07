Padres' Matt Strahm: Fans six in rehab start
Strahm completed two innings in a rehab start for Double-A San Antonio on Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The southpaw got off to a rough start, allowing a run on two hits and a walk in his first inning of work. He settled down afterward, ultimately firing 29 off his 47 offerings for strikes and striking out six batters. Strahm's return timeline is still relatively unclear, but it's encouraging that he was able to throw almost 50 pitches in a game situation.
