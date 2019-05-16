Padres' Matt Strahm: Gets no support in loss
Strahm (1-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Padres were downed 2-0 by the Dodgers, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five.
Once again, the young southpaw was the victim of poor run support. Strahm has given up two runs or fewer in seven straight trips to the mound, including four quality starts, but he has only one win to show for his efforts. He'll take a 3.07 ERA and 39:8 K:BB through 44 innings into his next outing Monday, at home against Arizona.
More News
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Takes no-decision in quality start•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Wins against Braves•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Likely to make next start Thursday•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Excellent in no-decision•
-
Padres' Matt Strahm: Strong effort in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...