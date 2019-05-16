Strahm (1-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Padres were downed 2-0 by the Dodgers, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five.

Once again, the young southpaw was the victim of poor run support. Strahm has given up two runs or fewer in seven straight trips to the mound, including four quality starts, but he has only one win to show for his efforts. He'll take a 3.07 ERA and 39:8 K:BB through 44 innings into his next outing Monday, at home against Arizona.