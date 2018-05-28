Padres' Matt Strahm: Gets start, throws two innings
Strahm started against the Dodgers on Sunday, but didn't factor into the decision as he exited the contest after two innings, striking out two and walking one as the Padres eventually fell 6-1.
Luis Perdomo was supposed to start this game but ended up getting scratched with a shoulder injury, so the Padres turned to Strahm to start things off against the Dodgers. The left-hander managed to keep San Diego's division rivals off the scoreboard, but he ended up making way for Adam Cimber after two innings and 31 pitches. Even if the situation does arise again where Strahm is tasked with starting, he doesn't figure to get the chance to pitch deep enough into the game for it to mean much fantasy-wise.
