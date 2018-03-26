Strahm will open the season on the disabled list while he continues to recover from July knee surgery, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Strahm entered spring training with no restrictions as a result of the surgery and incurred no setbacks during his four Cactus League appearances, so it appears the Padres are merely placing him on the DL in an attempt to ease him into the season. While Strahm is sidelined, the Padres will decide whether to deploy him as a starter or reliever this season, which would likely offer more insight into a potential return date for the lefty. If the Padres groom Strahm for a bullpen gig, he likely wouldn't require as extensive of a rehab assignment due to the lower pitch counts he would handle in a relief role.