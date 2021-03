Padres manager Jayce Tingler confirmed Monday that Strahm (knee) would begin the season on the injured list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Considering that Strahm hasn't pitched at any point during the Padres' Cactus League schedule, his move to the IL was fully expected. The 29-year-old is still ramping up from the patellar tendon surgery he required last October, at any this point, he remains without a clear timetable to make his 2021 debut.