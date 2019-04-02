Padres' Matt Strahm: Knocked around in loss
Strahm (0-1) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday, yielding five earned runs on eight hits over just 2.2 innings, striking out two and walking three as the Padres fell 10-3.
Strahm was spectacular in spring training, leading to hope he could emerge as a sleeper candidate as part of San Diego's rotation, but he gave up a leadoff homer to Adam Jones and couldn't right the ship, eventually departing the contest without making it out of the third inning. He'll look to get on track in his next start, which will come on the road against the Cardinals on Sunday.
