Strahm allowed no runs on three hits with zero walks and four strikeouts across two innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Wednesday.

Starting his first game of the second half, Strahm wasn't expected to last long anyway, but then it took him 42 pitches to record six outs. Although he didn't give up any runs, that shortened his outing even more. Strahm has been better out of the bullpen this season, but it will be interesting to see if this strong start leads to more opportunities down the stretch. He is 5-8 with a 5.11 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 98.2 innings across 31 appearances, including 16 starts, this season.